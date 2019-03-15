The big picture: In their annual advertising report, Google says they removed 2.3 billion bad ads from their platform last year. This is down from the 3.2 billion they banned the previous year, but this year's number includes twice as many advertising groups and applications.

Advertising makes up more than 80% of Google's revenue, so it's definitely something they take seriously and try to optimize. Every year they release a report covering how many bad ads they removed as well as what they are doing to prevent this content from appearing on their ad network.

While this year's number is down from last year, it's likely because Google has focused on blocking rogue advertising accounts and publishers before their ads are seen by viewers. With the addition of 330 new classifiers, their machine learning detection techniques resulted in the termination of roughly one million bad advertiser accounts and 730,000 publishers.

Google is also adding an ad policy manager to help advertisers ensure they aren't in violation of any new policy

Some of the most common ads removed were for ticket resellers, bail bonds, cryptocurrencies and phishing campaigns. While removing all these ads isn't the best for Google's bottom line, not removing them would be worse for their platform and could cause some legitimate advertisers to walk away.

In an effort to help ensure ad creators know and follow the new regulations, Google has also announced an ad Policy Manager. This tool will allow advertisers to verify that their ads meet Google's standards before they are published. The tool will check for policy violations, grammar, trademarks issues, and more. If it detects an issue with an ad, it can give tips to the creator on how to fix it or appeal the decision.

While Google and the rest of the online ad industry still have a long way to go, it's good to see that they are continuing to try to make the experience better for everyone involved.