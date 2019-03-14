Downtime: Apple is the latest tech company to suffer service issues. Key iCloud services went down today and Apple's Twitter page is suspiciously lacking in tweets. This week has not been the greatest for big tech companies. Many users experienced issues with Gmail and Google Drive earlier this week while Facebook and its connected services, WhatsApp and Instagram, also experienced widespread outages lasting hours. Now, Apple is reporting issues with iCloud services starting around 11am EST.

As of writing, Apple's System Status page is showing all of its services are back to normal but this was after a few hours that a bevy of iCloud services were out of service including Backup, Mail, Keychain, Calendar, Contacts, iCloud sign in, Notes, Reminders, Find My iPhone, and Photos.

Many users have tweeted the Apple Support Twitter account complaining about the lack of connectivity.

@AppleSupport any reports of find my friends being down? Not working in central Fla around the last hour — Zack Bardonner (@zbardonner) March 14, 2019

@AppleSupport what the heck is going on with the apple servers iCloud and Apple ID sign in has been messing up this morning — Shawn Savoie (@LabradorSavoie) March 14, 2019

@AppleSupport I’m having trouble signing into iCloud. Any help? — Lucas • SsmartiezZ (@SsmartiezZ) March 14, 2019

@AppleSupport I just got a new XS but it won’t sign into my iCloud. The fulfillment guy is still at my house and even he doesn’t know what’s wrong. — Zain Jafari (@ZainJafari) March 14, 2019

For Apple's part, they seem to be working on the issue:

We’re investigating the situation right now and will update our System Status page as more info becomes available: https://t.co/9PfvRO9yME — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 14, 2019

One weird thing that I've noticed that I haven't seen anybody else report on is Apple's Twitter account is completely empty. It appears as if all of their tweets have been deleted.

Hopefully all of the issues with iCloud will get sorted out as well as this puzzling lack of tweets from Apple. Facebook claimed that its issues were due to a server configuration change. However, it seems curious that Google, Facebook, and Apple all experienced outages in the same week. Perhaps it is all unconnected but it does seem interesting.