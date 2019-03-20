In brief: Konami has produced several unforgettable hits over the years including the Contra and Castlevania franchises. Now, those hits - and more - are being bundled together in a new Anniversary Collection series for modern consoles. The first entry is due out next month.

Konami in celebration of its 50th birthday has announced a new anniversary collection series that bundles together many of its iconic arcade and console classics for modern platforms.

The anniversary collection consists of three offerings. The Arcade classics bundle includes Haunted Castle, Nemesis (Gradius), Vulcan Venture (Gradius II), Typhoon (A-JAX), Life Force (Salamander), Thunder Cross, Scramble and TwinBee. It launches digitally on April 18 priced at $19.99.

The Castlevania Collection, meanwhile, launches in “early summer 2019” and consists of Castlevania, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and Super Castlevania IV. Four other titles will also be included although their identity hasn’t been announced yet.

The Contra Collection is also due out this summer. It’ll feature eight games including Contra, Super Contra, Super C and Contra III: The Alien Wars. The other four games will be revealed at a later date, as will the collection’s price.

Each bundle will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam and will include a bonus eBook that includes interviews with the development staff, never-before-seen sketches and design documents, behind-the-scenes insights and more.