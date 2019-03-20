What just happened? Nintendo in a surprise announcement revealed a new Zelda game on Wednesday. What's even more surprising, however, is the fact that the Japanese gaming giant is allowing an indie studio access to one of its most popular franchises. That's very uncharacteristic of Nintendo.

Nintendo as part of its Nindies Showcase Spring 2019 video on Wednesday announced a new game based on its popular Legend of Zelda franchise.

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer ft. The Legend of Zelda (that’s a mouthful) comes courtesy of Brace Yourself Games, the Canadian studio responsible for the 2015 hit Crypt of the NecroDancer.

The rhythmic action-adventure game puts players in control of Link or Princess Zelda as they explore a randomly generated overworld and dungeons in their quest to save Hyrule.

"Every beat of the 25 remixed Legend of Zelda tunes is a chance to move, attack, defend and more. From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, players must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat using an arsenal of iconic items from The Legend of Zelda, as well as the spells and weapons from Crypt of the NecroDancer."

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer ft. The Legend of Zelda is the second of at least two new Zelda games slated for launch in 2019. The other, a remake of Link’s Awakening for the Switch, was announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation last month.

From now through March 27, Nintendo is offering discounts of up to 30 percent on select indie games in the Nintendo eShop including hits like Moonlighter, Inside, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Firewatch, just to name a few.

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer ft. The Legend of Zelda is due out this spring for Nintendo Switch.