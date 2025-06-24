Something to look forward to: Nvidia has officially announced the RTX 5050 mobile GPU for entry-level gaming laptops. The company has also reportedly informed its AIC partners that the desktop version of the card will launch on July 1 , earlier than the end-of-month debut that was initially expected.

The RTX 5050 mobile is based on the GB207 GPU and features 2,560 CUDA cores – the same number of shaders as the desktop model. It comes with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 128-bit memory interface, and 384 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The GPU has a 115W TDP, matching that of the RTX 5060, and slightly higher than the 100W limit that had been rumored earlier.

Tipster @realVictor_M shared benchmarks for RTX 5050 laptops, suggesting they will be notably faster than their RTX 4050 counterparts. The GPU scored 10,269 points in Time Spy, making it nine percent faster than the RTX 4050 but 18 percent slower than the RTX 5060.

Elsewhere, the RTX 5050 is 27 percent faster than the RTX 4050 in Port Royal, making it a decent generational upgrade. However, it remains 19 percent slower than the RTX 5060 in Fire Strike Extreme and 18 slower in Port Royal.

RTX 5050-powered laptops are now shipping to retailers worldwide, with prices starting at $999 in the US and 6,559 yuan (around $913) in China. Asus and Mechrevo are among the major manufacturers that have already announced entry-level models featuring the new GPU.

In related news, reliable tipsters @hongxing2020 and @MEGAsizeGPU have claimed that the RTX 5050 desktop model will launch on July 1. The card was previously expected to be released at the end of next month, and it's unclear why Nvidia rescheduled the launch. The decision reportedly surprised Nvidia's board partners, and some of them may not be able to ship the cards next week.

NVIDIA suddenly informed all AIC that the desktop RTX 5050's launch date has been rescheduled to July 1st. The former launch date was the end of July. IDK why Nvidia made this award decision since no card can be shipped on July 1st. – MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) June 24, 2025

The RTX 5050 desktop model will use the GB207-300 die with 2,560 CUDA cores, similar to the laptop version. While earlier rumors suggested it would feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 20Gbps, it is now expected to ship with GDDR7 VRAM, like its mobile counterpart. The card is also tipped to have a 130W TDP.