Cellular data companies are always looking to one-up each other, and T-Mobile's latest decision is yet another example of that. As the company announced on its official website, it will soon begin laying a foundation for "home broadband" ahead of its merger with Sprint.

Yep, you read that correctly - T-Mobile is about to become a home ISP, just like Verizon and AT&T.

For $50 per month, you'll get access to a 50 Mbps internet connection through T-Mobile's LTE wireless service. Apparently, there will be no data caps, no contracts, no hidden fees, and no equipment costs. However, it's unclear whether or not T-Mobile will throttle your connection based on usage.

While $50/month isn't exactly unreasonable for modern internet, a 50 Mbps connection is far from revolutionary. Verizon is already offering its "5G Home" 300 Mbps service for $70/month ($50 with a Verizon phone plan), and AT&T's 1 Gbps Fiber connection will run you $50/month with a contract ($70 without one).

Much like the latter two services, T-Mobile's "Home Internet" plan will only be available on an invite-only basis at first, and in specific areas to boot. However, if T-Mobile's merger with Sprint pans out, the company promises to bring 5G broadband in "excess of 100 Mbps" to "more than half" of US households by 2024.