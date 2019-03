Something to look forward to: Control will be Remedy's first game on a Sony console since Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne way back in 2003. With a heavy influence from that franchise as well as experience gained from Alan Wake and Quantum Break, this supernatural action-adventure title is shaping up to be something special.

Control, the next game from the studio that brought you Max Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break, now has a confirmed launch date for this summer.

The title, built using Remedy’s proprietary Northlight Engine (the same one that power’s Quantum Break), was officially revealed during Sony’s press conference at E3 2018. Played from a third-person perspective, Control will have players assume the role of Jesse Faden, a new director at the Federal Bureau of Control which studies supernatural phenomenon.

Faden must contain a supernatural outbreak from the Hiss, a mysterious force that has invaded the agency's headquarters - the Oldest House.

“Well we are exploring the idea of: we want to retain the strong storytelling and strong characters and strong world-building that we have done in the past, but also we want to find ways for the players to be able to spend more time with an experience,” said Sam Lake, creative director for Remedy during a May 2017 interview with EuroGamer.

“It's not just played once through and then you are done in a weekend. Exploring ways to expand that side of the thing without losing what we feel that we do really well.”

Immediately evident in the E3 trailer is the heavy Max Payne influence. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – perhaps even welcomed for gamers that enjoyed Remedy’s earlier third-person classic from 2001.

Control is due out on August 27, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.