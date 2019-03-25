Something to look forward to: Nintendo proved the doubters very wrong with the Switch. Many thought it would be a failure on the same level as the Wii U, but the hybrid console has been a massive success, which likely explains why two new versions may be launched this summer.

We heard rumors back in January that a cheaper, more portable Switch was in the works. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that in addition to that smaller device, an enhanced version aimed at more hardcore gamers will also be arriving.

Citing parts suppliers and software developers who have access to a prototype of the machine, the WSJ writes that while the more powerful Switch will be competing with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it still won’t be able to match the performance of those consoles.

The second, cheaper Switch model is aimed at casual gamers. Nintendo reportedly views this machine as a successor to the aging 3DS. It’s said that the company intends to lower the price by removing some little-used features, including the HD Rumble controller vibration.

Both new Switch models are expected to be announced at E3, which kicks off on June 11, with a release date set for a few months later. Nintendo is also thought to be launching new entries in its Animal Crossing and Pokémon franchises later this year.

While Nintendo lowered the Switch’s sales forecast in January, it was still the best-selling console last month and 2019 to date, giving Nintendo its best February in terms of money made from hardware since 2011. Following in the footsteps of Sony and Microsoft by releasing updated models will likely keep the momentum going until the next generation of consoles arrives.