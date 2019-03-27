What just happened? The email format has stayed pretty much the same over the years, but Google is trying to change that with the launch of AMP for Email, which makes the documents appear closer to interactive web pages.

Back in 2016, Google's AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) arrived, allowing mobile pages and articles that support the standard to load incredibly quickly. Last year, the company said it would be implementing this same technology into Gmail to make the messages “more interactive and engaging.”

More than a year later, the dynamic emails are finally rolling out to Gmail’s web users and will eventually make their way to mobile.

If a company sending the AMP email supports the format, you’ll see web-like interactive elements such as being able to RSVP an event, browse through carousels and accordions, fill out questionnaires and forms, and reply to comments, all from within the email itself—no having to open a web browser.

Only a handful of companies support dynamic emails right now—Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus—but more will be added.

To alleviate security concerns, Google says those who want to send dynamic emails must be reviewed by Gmail first before they can get started. It adds that third-party providers such as Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and Mail.ru will also support the feature, providing an admin opts into the beta.

Google is calling dynamic emails revolutionary, though they will mostly be appreciated by companies interacting with customers. But the new elements will definitely make emails a bit more interesting.