Looking ahead: Mozilla has recently made efforts to revitalize the Firefox project. The free, independent browser is expected to undergo significant changes over the next few months, and the company is now sharing some of the ideas its developers are working on. With any luck, it will be enough to stop Firefox from losing millions of users every month.

Mozilla is trying to innovate and bring new features to Firefox, but the browser continues to lose users. Despite these concerning market trends, the company is actively working to improve the ailing browser, so much so that it has published a new roadmap highlighting the most important changes coming to the project.

Mozilla recently introduced the roadmap alongside the changelog for Firefox 152. The latest release already includes some of the improvements listed in the roadmap, while other features have been announced for the first time.

The Firefox roadmap organizes upcoming changes by category. The "Productivity" section includes the previously announced Nova design refresh, tab group support on mobile platforms, and customizable keyboard shortcuts. PDF editing is also set to improve significantly, with new capabilities for splitting, merging, and reordering files.

Mozilla said customizable keyboard shortcuts are one of the most requested features in terms of browser customization. Firefox has always emphasized security and privacy, which is why future releases will bring a built-in VPN feature to mobile devices as well. For iOS users, Firefox will soon offer basic ad and tracker blocking without requiring external add-ons.

Firefox 152 introduced a redesigned Settings page, while optional AI tools are expected to soon include a "Quick Answers" feature that allows users to interact with chatbots using voice commands. Mozilla says Firefox is taking a different approach to AI than other browsers, and that users will remain in control of the LLM-based capabilities available in the software.

Performance, built-in safety protections, and new web API support will also be a major focus of upcoming releases. The latest version introduced experimental support for the JPEG XL image format, and HDR video support is finally arriving on Windows and Linux systems. Firefox users have been requesting proper HDR media playback support in the browser for more than six years.

Mozilla says Firefox has always been built in the open, and the new roadmap continues that philosophy. Meanwhile, the browser's desktop market share fell from 5.88% (May 2025) to 3.79% (May 2026), according to Statcounter data.

Ultimately, true HDR support and an updated roadmap may still be too little, too late to reverse the decline of a browser that has struggled to maintain relevance in recent years.