Something to look forward to: Those who purchase the deluxe edition will also get the Buddy Pass, granting a friend access to play alongside you free of charge. The Buddy Pass can only be provided to one friend at a time although as Bethesda notes, it can be reused as many times as you’d like so you can share different experiences with different friends.

Bethesda Softworks on Wednesday shared the first official story trailer for the next installment in the popular Wolfenstein franchise.

Set in Nazi-occupied Paris in the 80s, Wolfenstein: Youngblood tasks twin sisters Jess and Soph with tracking down their father, BJ Blazkowicz, who has recently gone missing. Along with a partner (either a friend or an AI companion), you’ll be exposed to some newly added RPG elements like leveling up and unlocking new abilities, gadgets, cosmetics and weapon attachments.

There will also be new and improved weaponry to become familiar with including the Maschinepistole and the powerful Elektrokraftwerk as well as the Dieselkraftwerk, Shockhammer (now called the Kugelgewehr) and the Laserkraftwerk.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on July 26, 2019, priced at $29.99 for the standard edition and $39.99 for the deluxe edition.