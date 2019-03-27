What just happened? Infinity is more of a template that smaller chains can attach their brand to than a direct-to-consumer offering. With the right branding and attractive pricing, regional theaters will soon be able to jump on the subscription bandwagon at an affordable cost without the headaches of building and maintaining the platform from scratch.

Digital design and technology solutions provider Influx Worldwide has announced plans to launch a new movie subscription service this spring.

Dubbed Infinity, subscribers will have access to individual, couple or family plans with the option to add on premium formats like IMAX and 3D for an additional monthly fee. Influx said other membership perks will include rollover of unused movie credits each month, add-on ticket options and discounts on food and beverage purchases at concession stands.

Subscribers additionally reserve the right to cancel their membership at any time.

Curiously enough, Influx notes that theaters will be able to control what movies and show times are open to subscribers and will retain full ownership of movie-goer data. What’s more, exhibitors will be free to market the program under their own respective brand names.

A service of this nature is likely to appeal to smaller, regional chains that may want to hop aboard the subscription bandwagon but don’t have the infrastructure to build out and support their own program.

A formal introduction is scheduled for April 2 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas with integration in cinemas in the US starting on May 27.

Lead image courtesy photastic via Shutterstock