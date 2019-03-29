Through the looking glass: What's old is new again. Described as lifestyle products for the everyday photographer, the cameras are Canon’s answer to the Polaroid Snap, Kodak Printomatic and Fujifilm Instax line of instant cameras that have become a hot commodity among social media users, influencers and youth.

Canon is jumping into the instant camera market with two new offerings, the IVY CLIQ+ and the IVY CLIQ instant cameras.

The IVY CLIQ+, the higher-end of the two, packs an 8-megapixel sensor that can print at a resolution up to 314 x 600 DPI in 2 x 3 or 2 x 2 sizes. It also includes a ring flash, a self-timer, remote shutter, a large selfie mirror and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The more affordable IVY CLIQ limits shots to 5-megapixel resolution and can only print at up to 314 x 500 DPI in 2 x 3 or 2 x 2 sizes. It’s also missing the ring flash (but does have a standard flash) and doesn’t have a self-timer or remote shutter capabilities. Bluetooth connectivity is additionally absent.

Both cameras do, however, feature a microSD card slot, an optical viewfinder and a 700mAh battery that’s good for around 25 photos per charge. Each can hold up to 10 sheets of Zink photo paper. Neither can record video.

The Canon IVY CLIQ and CLIQ+ instant cameras go on sale next month priced at $99.99 and $159.99, respectively, in your choice of yellow, blue or red and blue, white or red color schemes, respectively. Each comes with a starter pack of 10 sheets of 2 x 3 Zink photo paper.