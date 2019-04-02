The big picture: Activision and Treyarch opted to exclude a single-player campaign in Black Ops 4, instead replacing it with the multiplayer-focused Blackout mode. Opinions on the decision varied but ultimately, it didn’t really matter as Black Ops 4 closed out 2018 as the year’s best-selling game.

Activision and Treyarch on Tuesday launched a new map for Blackout, the popular battle royale mode featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Dubbed Alcatraz, the map is modeled after the real-life island in San Francisco that once served as a federal prison before closing in 1963.

This close quarters battle ground will have players fighting to survive on the outside as well as inside the prison walls. Guard towers look to provide a favorable vantage point but also position players as sitting ducks for snipers. Inside the tight corridors of the prison, it’s all-out chaos.

Alcatraz is available first on PlayStation 4 – from today – but will eventually find its way to other consoles.

Best yet, you can access Blackout for free from April 2 through April 30. On consoles, you’ll need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to join in on the fun.

Activision Blizzard president Rob Kostich has confirmed that the 2019 Call of Duty game will feature an entirely new campaign.