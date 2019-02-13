Forward-looking: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 seemingly proved that gamers weren't all that interested in a single-player campaign. Despite its success, it's back to basics this year as the next Call of Duty game will feature a solo campaign as before.

Activision shook up the Call of Duty franchise last year when it decided not to include a single-player campaign in Black Ops 4. Critics questioned the strategy but in the end, gamers didn’t seem to mind as Black Ops 4 finished 2018 as the year’s best-selling game.

Nevertheless, Activision will be returning to its roots with the game’s next installment.

Activision Blizzard publishing president Rob Kostich said during a recent earnings call that the next Call of Duty will “feature an entirely new campaign, a huge and expansive multiplayer world and of course, some fun co-op gameplay.”

Kostich added that the game would be a “great step forward in the franchise” but didn’t elaborate beyond this, according to ComicBook who attended the conference call.

Interestingly enough, Blizzard CFO Dennis Durkin reined in expectations. “We have high expectations for the game, but for modeling purposes we are conservatively planning on up-front Q4 unit sales to be lower than Black Ops 4,” he said.

Activision Blizzard revealed in the same conference call that it was slashing around eight percent of its workforce, or roughly 775 employees, despite achieving record results in 2018.

Lead image courtesy Vikas Vision via Shutterstock