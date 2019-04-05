Why it matters: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an excellent game, but the PC version doesn’t offer a huge number of graphical options, and, like FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series, many find it far too difficult. Thankfully, there’s now a mod that addresses these issues.

Uberhalit’s mod, called ‘Sekiro FPS unlock and more,’ adds some of the features the game lacked at launch, including the ability to add custom resolutions with 21:9 widescreen support, a borderless window mode, the removal of the 60fps frame rate limit, and a FOV slider. There’s also G-Sync and Freesync support for fullscreen and borderless windowed modes.

Sekiro is a challenging game, which has led to some people calling for the addition of an easy mode. While the mod doesn’t provide one, it can make the experience less daunting by introducing global game and player speed modifiers. This lets you move much faster than the enemies, giving players a big advantage.

The mod also lets you see how well/terrible you’re performing by displaying your number of kills and deaths, which could be either a good or bad thing.

You can download the mod from Nexus Mods or Github.

As we saw with Dark Souls, some Sekiro players are already posting YouTube videos of them breezing through the game without breaking a sweat. In the clip below, we see Youtuber horheristo beat every boss without taking a single hit, and that’s on the New Game Plus 2 mode, where bosses are harder.