Something to look forward to: Kuo said Apple is interested in mini LEDs due to their rich wide color gamut, high dynamic range, high contrast ratios and localized dimming capabilities. Such panels are also believed to be more energy efficient and thinner, both of which would particularly benefit mobile devices.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is preparing to adopt mini LED technology in several upcoming products including a 31.6-inch (6K resolution) display, a new iPad and a new MacBook.

Kuo (per 9to5Mac) said the new display could arrive in the second or third quarter of this year and utilize a mini LED backlight. Some publications incorrectly referenced this product as a new iMac model but that appears to be a translation-based error.

The mini LED iPad is expected to have a screen size between 10 to 12 inches. Unlike the external display, it’ll use a full mini LED screen that requires much smaller LEDs. According to Kuo, an iPad of this nature could need 15 to 25 times the number of LEDs versus what will be used in the 31.6-inch display.

The rumored mini LED MacBook will likely materialize as a MacBook Pro, the publication said, due to its premium nature.

The iPad and MacBook may not arrive until late 2020 or early 2021.

Most expect Apple to unveil the new 31.6-inch display at WWDC 2019 in June alongside a new modular Mac Pro.