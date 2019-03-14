Something to look forward to: If you can't make it out to San Jose, fret not as Apple will stream this year's WWDC live over the Internet through the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and on its developer website. Software is usually the biggest focus of the conference so if you're expecting new hardware, you'll likely be disappointed.

Apple on Thursday announced that it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The annual gathering will run from June 3 through June 7.

Apple said this year’s event will celebrate the work of those creating new experiences in areas like health and fitness, machine learning and augmented reality. It’s also plausible that we’ll hear more about Apple’s streaming video and news subscription services which will likely be revealed at an event on March 25.

A single ticket for this year’s WWDC conference will set you back $1,599… that is, if you’re lucky enough to even get the opportunity to purchase one.

WWDC is one of the most coveted developer conferences around, right up there with Microsoft Build and Google I/O. As you’d imagine given the size and influence of Apple, space is incredibly limited – so much so that the company has to rely on a lottery system to award the opportunity to buy tickets.

Interested parties can register to buy a ticket over on Apple’s website. Note that you’ll need to be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program to register. You'll have until March 20 to register your interest; developers will be notified of their application status by 5 p.m. the following day.