What just happened? Episode IX, officially named Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was revealed during a panel at Star Wars Celebration, the week-long fan experience currently taking place in Chicago. Produced, directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, the film is the third installment in the sequel trilogy behind The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

Lucasfilm on Friday published the first teaser trailer for the final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Rise of the Skywalker could be the last new Star Wars flick we see for a while. Disney CEO Bob Iger in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year admitted that his company oversaturated the market with Star Wars films. “You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn't mean we're not going to make films,” he said, adding that “I think we're going to be a little bit more careful about volume and timing.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

