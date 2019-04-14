Highly anticipated: Story driven and gameplay focused. Iconic and new locations and gear mixed together. Lightsaber duels as intense as the films. Beautiful visuals. No microtransactions. Judging by its fantastic new trailer, Jedi: Fallen Order has the potential to be the best Star Wars game in a decade when it releases on November for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

If Jedi: Fallen Order lives up to everything the trailer and Respawn promises for it, then the game will be a roaring success, and unlike previous Star Wars games, there’s a good chance of that. There are no microtransactions, it uses Unreal Engine 4 instead of the disastrous Frostbite, it’s led by God of War III director Stig Asmussen, and it’s built by Respawn – the studio behind Apex Legends and Titanfall. Voice acting will come from the likes of Cameron Monaghan from Shameless and Gotham.

Players will take on the mantel of Jedi padawan Cal Kestis fleeing the Empire after Order 66 transpires in Revenge of the Sith.

“Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.”

Amusingly, the game is almost the exact opposite of the advice given in the trailer: “Don’t stand out, accept the past, and trust no one.” The game stands out for its intriguing premise and promises, it denies the microtransactions that have ruined Star Wars games in the past, and it actually trusts players and builds the Star Wars experience so many players have been asking for, single player.

Both the $59.99 Standard Edition and $69.99 Deluxe Edition are available for pre-order and contain bonus cosmetic items, while the Deluxe Edition also features behind the scenes features. Both versions release in full on November 15.