Bottom line: Netflix has already produced several shows in NYC including Orange is the New Black, She’s Gotta Have It, Russian Doll and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, among others. Given its smaller footprint and history, the company isn’t likely to experience the same sort of pushback that Amazon did.

Netflix is expanding its presence in the Big Apple in a big way. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that the streaming giant is investing up to $100 million to build a production hub in New York City, a move that’ll bring hundreds of jobs to The City That Never Sleeps.

Specifically, the hub will include an expanded office in Manhattan that’ll create nearly 130 high-paying executive positions in the content, marketing, legal, publicity and production fields over the next five years. The new office space, approximately 100,000 square feet, will be located at 888 Broadway in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Six sound stages in Brooklyn, meanwhile, will have the capacity to generate thousands of production crew jobs during the same time span. The approximately 161,000 square feet of leased space is located at 333 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn.

Netflix isn’t ‘the first tech giant New York City has welcomed in recent memory. Late last year, Amazon named New York as one of two host cities for a secondary headquarters. The selection would have brought around 25,000 new jobs to the city but Amazon ultimately decided not to move forward with its plans following unexpected backlash from locals.

Lead image courtesy Stuart Monk via Shutterstock