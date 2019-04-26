Apple MacBook and Dell XPS discounts, 55" Samsung 4K TV under $410
Tech deals for the weekendBy TechSpot Deals
This week's top deals are about to expire, so here's a quick heads up on Best Buy's Apple product discounts that include several MacBook models and the latest AirPods for a small discount. Also get the Dell XPS 15 on sale with an extra 15% off with 512GB SSD and 4K TVs from Samsung and LG.
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $159). Save $20 on the newest Apple AirPods. This is the first discount we've seen for the latest model, and this price will probably not last long.
- Apple MacBook Intel Core m3 12" 2304x1440 Retina Display Laptop with 256GB SSD for $899.99 at Best Buy (list price $1299.99). Save a huge $400 off this MacBook equipped with an Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple MacBook Intel Core i5 12" 2304x1440 Retina Display Laptop with 512GB SSD for $1199.99 at Best Buy (list price $1599.99). A higher spec MacBook, this features an i5 Intel processor and a huge 512GB SSD storage. Save $400 off with this deal.
- Apple Magic Mouse 2 for $67.23 at Amazon (list price $79). Get a rare 15% off the Apple Magic Mouse 2.
- 55" Samsung UN55NU7300 4K HDR Smart Curved LED HDTV for $406.29 at Walmart (list price $999.99). This is a $45 price drop compared to the price we saw earlier this week, and a great price for a 55" Samsung 4K TV.
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $509 at Dell (list price $927.14). This is a further $20 price drop compared to earlier this week. Equipped with an 8th gen i5 Intel processor.
- Dell XPS 15 (9570) Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti for $1444.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15 - list price $1888.99). Equipped with an 8th gen i7 Intel processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB GTX 1050Ti. Save an extra 15% off with coupon code SAVE15.
- Dell XPS 13 (9380) Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1189.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15 - list price $1828.99). Save an extra 15% off the price from last week using the coupon code SAVE15. Great price for an XPS 13 laptop with a 4K touch display.
- Apple iPhone X 64GB 5.8" Unlocked Smartphone for $699.99 at Best Buy (list price $899.99). Save $200 on the unlocked iPhone X with activation today ($50 more if activated later). iPhones are rarely discounted, especially unlocked versions.
- Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina Display Laptop with Touch Bar, 256GB SSD for $1599.99 at Best Buy (list price $1799.99). Save $200 on the latest model of the MacBook Pro equipped with Touch Bar. Features quad-core i5 Intel processor and 256GB SSD.
- Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina Display Laptop with 128GB SSD for $1049.99 at Best Buy (list price $1199.99). Get the latest model of the MacBook Air for under $1050.
- 65" LG 65UK6090PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart HDTV + $150 Dell Gift Card for $649.99 at Dell (list price $899.99). Effective price is just under $500 assuming you use the eGift card entirely.
