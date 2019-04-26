This week's top deals are about to expire, so here's a quick heads up on Best Buy's Apple product discounts that include several MacBook models and the latest AirPods for a small discount. Also get the Dell XPS 15 on sale with an extra 15% off with 512GB SSD and 4K TVs from Samsung and LG.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $159). Save $20 on the newest Apple AirPods. This is the first discount we've seen for the latest model, and this price will probably not last long.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.