Why it matters: While nobody likes to see a game miss its launch date by more than two years, it’s clear that Igarashi made the right decision here. The revised Bloodstained looks better in virtually every way. As long as the gameplay lives up to expectations, this could be a seriously good game now.

After multiple delays, Castlevania spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night finally has a firm launch date: June 18, 2019.

Designer and producer Koji “IGA” Igarashi originally launched the project on Kickstarter roughly four years ago. Bloodstained promptly smashed its funding goal, generating more than $5.5 million in pledges from nearly 65,000 backers with an anticipated delivery date of March 2017.

As that date came and went, however, negative feedback started piling up. Critics complained about everything from the game’s lighting and animations to dull colors and the overall art style. As highlighted in the release date announcement trailer, they weren’t wrong – and fortunately, Igarashi listened.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 18th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle threatening the entire world. Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist's curse which slowly crystallizes her body. To save humanity, and herself in the process, Miriam must fight through the castle and defeat the summoner, Gebel.

Bloodstained is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and GOG on June 18 and will find its way to Nintendo’s Switch a week later on June 25.