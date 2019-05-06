Bottom line: In place of Eddings, Gearbox hired Jim Foronda to do the voice of Claptrap. Foronda has plenty of experience in the industry, having previously voiced Mighty Mask in the Dragon Ball Z Kai anime series.

Astute viewers may have noticed something was a bit off in last week’s Borderlands 3 reveal. Claptrap, one of the franchise’s most lovable characters, sounded different and there’s a good reason for it.

David Eddings, who has voiced Claptrap up to this point, isn’t reprising his role this time around and that’s apparently caused yet another controversy among the game’s creators.

On Twitter, Eddings said that for the first time, he insisted on getting paid for his voice performance [as Claptrap] “and all of a sudden they couldn’t afford me.”

“Now I'm not telling them how to run their business but maybe next time they should put the $12M payment from 2K in the Gearbox bank account instead,” a jab at Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford who allegedly received a $12 million bonus from Take-Two Interactive. A Gearbox spokesperson earlier this year said the claims from a disgruntled former employee are absurd, “with no basis in reality or law.”

As GameSpot highlights, Eddings did the voiceover work for Claptrap while an employee at Gearbox. He reportedly didn’t receive any extra pay for the work, which Gearbox said is normal.

There was no “force” - He wanted it (and reveled in it). The issue today is that Mr. Eddings is bitter and disgruntled about having been terminated. He was offered 2x scale, he refused. I don’t want him to do it unless he wants to do it, as motivation affects performance. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 4, 2019



Pitchford, meanwhile, said on Twitter that Eddings is simply ‘bitter and disgruntled” about having been terminated from Gearbox (he left in 2017 to take a job at Rooster Teeth). Nevertheless, Pitchford said he offered Eddings double the standard voice actor rate to do Claptrap for Borderlands 3 but he refused.

“I don’t want him to do it unless he wants to do it, as motivation affects performance,” Pitchford said.

Borderlands 3 launches on September 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.