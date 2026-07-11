What we know so far: College Football 27 is being review-bombed on Steam after gamers discovered that publisher EA Sports added microtransactions to the single-player modes without prior notice. The game currently has a "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam, with only 33% positive reviews.

The successor to College Football 26 initially earned high praise from both gamers and reviewers for engaging gameplay and immersive graphics, but it's now facing widespread backlash for introducing what some gamers are describing as "predatory" microtransactions in the offline single-player modes.

Gamer and content creator James Bordeaux was among the first to call out the microtransactions in two single-player offline modes, Dynasty and Road To Glory. According to Bordeaux, players can barely level up in either mode without buying XP, a major change from College Football 26, which included a free XP slider that let players customize the amount of XP they earned in offline modes.

It's been calculated that players would need to spend around $100 to buy the estimated 2.5 million XP required to reach level 100. Accusing EA of blindsiding players with the microtransactions, Bordeaux urged fans to boycott the game until the company addressed the issue.

What seems to have infuriated gamers even more is that the microtransactions were kept out of the preview builds shared with early reviewers, meaning they couldn't flag the issue to their audience. Once the game released on July 9, players quickly discovered it was practically impossible to earn enough free XP through normal gameplay and started bombarding it with negative reviews.

EA initially released a statement denying that "core Coach level progression" had changed from College Football 26, but admitted to removing the Fast/Faster progression slider. An EA Sports College Football Team rep has since stated on the official EA forums that the company plans on "adding ... flexibility back" by introducing two new Coach XP speed settings in Dynasty.

College Football 27 is the latest installment in EA's College Football franchise, which debuted in 1993 as Bill Walsh College Football.

The series was renamed College Football USA in 1995, and again to NCAA Football in 1997, after EA acquired the licensing rights to the NCAA brand. The NCAA name was dropped in 2013 after the two parties decided not to renew the deal.

College Football 27 was officially released on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Windows PCs, following early access for MVP+ Members starting July 2 (EA Play subscribers got a shorter, 10-hour trial the same day). This is the first College Football title released on PC, and is available for $69.99 on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app.