The gaming community is pretty excited for Respawn Entertainment's latest project -- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- and there's a good reason for that. Though publisher EA is notorious for, among other things, implementing controversial microtransactions into its games, Fallen Order is set to break that trend.

Not only will it be completely free of said microtransactions (cosmetic or otherwise), but it will also be a totally story-driven, singleplayer action-adventure experience. For those who are up-to-date on EA's latest projects, that will likely come as a surprise - the publisher's focus has primarily shifted toward multiplayer, only-only "live services" like Anthem as of late.

At any rate, aside from a single story trailer (which didn't contain any real gameplay), not much is known about how Fallen Order will play. Fortunately, that will change next month. Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella yesterday confirmed that Star Wars fans will get their first glimpse of real Fallen Order gameplay on June 7, during EA's annual pre-E3 "EA Play" event.

We don't know precisely what the gameplay will consist of, but we're hoping to see Fallen Order's combat system in action, and perhaps a few clips of the game's "puzzle-solving" mechanics.