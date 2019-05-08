In brief: The first Bird scooter you can own is also the company's most durable to date. The Bird One features a steel-reinforced aluminum frame, a durable fixed neck, zero exposed cables and an IP67 rating against the elements with an anticipated sharing platform lifespan of more than a year.

Electric scooter sharing company Bird is now accepting pre-orders for Bird One, its first e-scooter that consumers can own.

The Bird One features a 12,800mAh (473.6 Wh) battery that offers up to 30 miles of range on a single charge. It also packs semi-solid 9-inch pneumatic tires, a regenerative front motor brake, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity, GPS technology and enhanced lighting.

Bird’s new scooter boasts a top speed of 18 mph with a weight limit of 220 pounds.

Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, said the Bird One is forecasted to last for well over a year in the sharing environment. By comparison, Bird’s first e-scooter could only withstand around three months of abuse in the harsh sharing environment. It’s a real testament to the new scooter’s durability.

Bird also announced plans to migrate its fleet of shared e-scooters to commercial-grade vehicles like the Bird Zero and Bird One. Moving forward, the company will exclusively use its own M365 model for monthly personal rentals and will no longer rely on the Ninebot ES.

The Bird One can be pre-ordered in your choice of black, white or rose color schemes for $1,299. The first wave of units will begin shipping to consumers this summer, we’re told.