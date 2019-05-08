White hat hackers are computer security experts who specialize in penetration testing and in other testing methodologies that ensure the security of information systems. Whether you’re looking to start a career in cybersecurity or just protect yourself online, this collection will show you how to keep your networks secure by mastering essential tools and tricks.

The Pay What You Want: White Hat Hacker Bundle features eight courses on the latest cybersecurity tools and techniques, and they can be all yours for a price you pick.

Going from the basics you'll learn how to identify threats and vulnerabilities to secure your IT environment, learn network hacking techniques and vulnerability scanning to discover security risks across an entire network. Eventually you will gain a complex understanding of websites and learn how you can exploit them to carry out a number of powerful cyber attacks with the purpose of testing security. You will also discover the power of Kali Linux...

All in all, the bundle includes the following courses:

Learn Hacking Windows 10 Using Metasploit From Scratch

From Scratch Hack People , Systems and Mobile Devices

, Systems and Mobile Devices Web Application Penetration Testing Professional: WAPTP v3.1

From Zero to Hero in Web, Network and WiFi Hacking

Ethical Hacking Using Kali Linux From A to Z

From A to Z Learn Website Hacking and Penetration Testing From Scratch

From Scratch Cyber Security Volume II: Network Security

Ethical Hacking for Beginners

Here’s how it works: Pay what you want and you’ll instantly unlock the last two of the bundle’s eight courses. Beat the average price (currently ~$18.40) if you want to access all eight.

The Pay What You Want: White Hat Hacker Bundle boasts more than $1,000 worth of hacking training, but TechSpot readers can get the content for a price they choose.

