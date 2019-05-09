In brief: For many, the camera is the most important feature of a smartphone. Samsung realizes this and is pushing the envelope with its new 64-megapixel image sensor. It uses proprietary technology to boost image quality in low-light environments, can turn out 64-megapixel images in bright settings and is capable of 480fps slow motion video capture.

Samsung on Thursday expanded its 0.8-micrometer (μm) image sensor lineup with the introduction of two new components, the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 and the 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM2.

The Bright GW1 features the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup. It’s capable of churning out detailed 64-megapixel shots in bright settings and 16-megapixel images in low-light environments thanks to its use of Tetracell technology which merges four pixels into one.

In mixed-light environments, the GW1 utilizes HDR with up to 100 decibels to provide richer hues. Samsung said the dynamic range of a conventional image sensor is around 60dB while the human eye is closer to 120dB.

On the video side, Samsung’s new 64-megapixel sensor can capture full HD clips at up to 480 frames per second.

The ISOCELL Bright GM2, meanwhile, also utilizes Tetracell technology and a remosaic algorithm for improved performance in well-lit environments. Like its bigger brother, the 48-megapixel sensor is also equipped with Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) and works with Super PD, a high-end phase detection auto-focus technology.

Samsung is currently sampling its Bright GW1 and GM2 sensors with clients and expects the hardware to enter mass production sometime during the second half of 2019.