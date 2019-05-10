Linux is a fantastic operating system, and as a result, it's the go-to choice for many power users or those who simply don't care for Windows 10. Given some of the major issues Microsoft's latest OS has -- such as the infamous file-deletion bug of 2018 -- that's perhaps an understandable viewpoint.

Google is clearly a big fan of Linux, too. Throughout 2018, the search giant harnessed the power of virtual machines to enable Linux app support on select Chromebook devices, such as Samsung's Chromebook Plus. Chromebooks, for the unaware, are stripped-down notebooks that exclusively run apps downloaded from the Chrome Web Store (with a few exceptions).

At any rate, opening up the experience with Linux app compatibility was a pretty major boon for anyone who happened to own a compatible device. For those individuals, what were once niche school or web browsing devices turned into much more practical laptops; albeit with weaker hardware.

There's more good news now, too. Google announced at its annual I/O developer conference that "all [Chromebook] devices launched this year will be Linux-ready right out of the box." That means that the laptops will be able to run full distributions of Linux with no (or minimal) hardware or software hacking necessary.

In the case of Debian Linux, as ZDNet points out, running it is as simple as typing "Terminal" into Chrome OS' Search tool. Running other distributions of the open-source OS is a bit more complicated, but the process is still easier and more secure than it's ever been.

We'll keep you updated when the first Linux-ready Chromebooks hit the market this year. Until then, feel free to check out our guide dedicated to running Linux in the background on Chromebooks - the process is much smoother and faster than you might think.