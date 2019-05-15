What just happened? Facebook is implementing a “one strike” policy that will ban users who commit various offenses from broadcasting over Facebook Live for a set period of time, even if the offense isn’t related to the use of the livestreaming service.

Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen said that up to this point, those who posted content that violated their community standards would simply have their post taken down. Repeat offenders would be blocked from using Facebook for a certain period of time and in extreme cases, they were banned from using the social network indefinitely.

Now, anyone that violates Facebook’s most serious policies will be barred from using Live for a set period of time starting with their first offense. Specific infractions and penalty periods weren’t mentioned in Rosen’s post.

Facebook aims to extend the restrictions to other areas over the coming weeks – for example, barring people who share links to statements from terrorist groups from creating ads on the social network.

The changes are in response to the recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand. Facebook realized after those attacks that it had to do more to prevent people from sharing disturbing video on its platform. Algorithms were able to automatically remove many offending videos but those that were intentionally manipulated to be slightly different than the original were able to skirt past the safeguards.

The social network is partnering with Cornell University, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Maryland, investing $7.5 million to research techniques to detect manipulated media and to distinguish between unwitting posters and those who intentionally manipulate media.

The work, Rosen said, will be critical for their broader effort against manipulated media.