Recap: HBO absolutely killed it with the first season of Westworld but its sophomore effort left a lot to be desired. With any luck, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will be able to get fans to reinvest in season three.

Some have predicted a mass exodus of HBO subscribers now that Game of Thrones is finito. That very well could happen but HBO would prefer you check out the first teaser for the third season of what is now the network’s biggest franchise before you go.

Westworld returns in 2020 with a whole new look and some fresh faces including Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Bojack Horseman). The trailer largely centers on Paul’s perception of the world – you don’t even really know it’s Westworld until the very end. Presumably, this season will focus on the hosts that managed to escape the confines of the park and their interactions with people and other robots in the real world.

“I'm excited to explore the idea of host as guests, as Bernard and Dolores are guests now,” Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe) told The Hollywood Reporter last June.

Season three of Westworld is set to premiere sometime in 2020.

