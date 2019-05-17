In brief: It’s fair to say that the latest season of Game of Thrones hasn’t pleased everyone. Such is the disappointment felt toward the episodes, some fans have started a petition demanding a complete remake of season eight—and over 1.1 million people have signed it at the time of writing. Then again, the game is over and with it, fans reactions all over. Here are some of the best tweets we could find after the finale aired on HBO.

Shut up, it was perfect. #GameofThrones — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) May 20, 2019

This is all I need for the finale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NrKjHqsUTQ — xiaozhehan (@xiaozhehan1) May 20, 2019

One of my fave shots in the #GameofThrones finale pic.twitter.com/XJIsMMT7FC — Valentin (@bibaysoria) May 20, 2019

Thanks dear Peter simply the best character. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bt3NmU77iU — Heroe del Silencio (@naguatatoyotol) May 20, 2019

Drogon understood that the Iron Throne was what killed Dany #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/oFGvmNM4AK — dany deserved better (@cygnidivagues) May 20, 2019

The battle we all wanted to see at the end... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IWjE0Mkxfc — migz (@MEGA1531) May 20, 2019

When you absolutely do nothing in a group project and still get an A... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MgvDQiIlfI — Husna (@HusnaKhosrawi) May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

The most apt explanation for all your disagreements and complaints #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VtCO5HmnUT May 20, 2019

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lwnjYkCTKY — Best of Sophie Turner (@badpostsophiebt) May 20, 2019

That was the only shocking thing of the whole episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nlj7ny5gsB — Jazmin Bananas (@jazminbananas) May 20, 2019

Bronn had a better ending than Jhon snow... Lord of highgardens and new master of coin and didn’t fight any dead walker lol he knew how to play the game #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wSckeka2RA — Fella_z (@Fellazahaf) May 20, 2019

Drogon destroying the iron throne because he knew King Bran got his own seat. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ne0XoQrCna — Trisha (@Trisha53155664) May 20, 2019

I knew it would never happen like this... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nXqfuFpJMV — The Anti Hero (@MidntMercenary) May 20, 2019

DB Weiss and David benioff you need to be atoned for your laziness #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DGOXo6BvtI — Anzer (@Anzer_ali) May 20, 2019

The title of the final episode of #GameofThrones is ‘The Iron Throne’ pic.twitter.com/sHxh6QHnuz — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 20, 2019

love is the death of duty and sometimes duty is the death of love.

#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lI2ZwkH87P — Amaal (@mu__64) May 20, 2019

I try to ignore as much as I can #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/aKwqnYrWaY — Waiting for someone (@a3fxx) May 20, 2019

I don't care about what anybody else says This is the best ending we could've asked for#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2lHRWtLYA6 — アハマド (@Ahmedloai7) May 20, 2019

This was bittersweet,he was born dragon but chose to be the wolf.

The lone wolf#TheFinalEpisode#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7PHnXiqYbI — cashmalalala (@cashmirak) May 20, 2019

First scene of Game of Thrones last scene of Game of Thrones. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/B0d89AttYt — antonio hodge dominguez (@DominguezHodge) May 20, 2019

While GoT still retains a 91 percent overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the eighth season sits at just 71 percent. The three episodes before the finale—The Long Night, The Last of the Starks, and The Bells—all received some of the worst scores in its eight years on air, with The Bells awarded a ‘Rotten’ rating of 48 percent.

Viewers have complained about the latest episodes destroying years of character development, containing rushed plots, and featuring some poor writing. We've even seen fans abuse Google algorithms to link the search term 'bad writers' to photos of the show's creators.

The Change.org petition organizer believes the problem comes from the fact that the show has passed George R.R. Martin’s books. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” it reads.

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" Despite the negativity, a record number of people are watching the final season. HBO said The Bells attracted 18.4 million viewers across all its platforms.

Not everyone dislikes the latest episodes, of course; a lot of viewers are enjoying them. One famous defender is Stephen King, who says part of the problem is that people don’t want any ending.

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

With each episode costing around $15 million to create, don’t expect to see a season eight remake—even with the petition fast closing in on its one million signatures target.