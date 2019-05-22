Something to look forward to: Valve has launched a free standalone app for Android and iOS devices that's meant to replicate many key features of its desktop version. In a bid to streamline experiences, the original Steam Mobile app will focus on enhancing account security.

Gamers can look forward to a modernized Steam chat experience on their Android and iOS devices with the Steam Chat app. It follows the desktop version that was released a year ago. The mobile app includes the following features of the desktop client:

Friends List - See who's in game or online at a glance. Never miss an opportunity to play.

- See who's in game or online at a glance. Never miss an opportunity to play. Rich Chat - Your chats get even better with higher fidelity links, videos, tweets, GIFs, Giphy, Steam emoticons, and more.

- Your chats get even better with higher fidelity links, videos, tweets, GIFs, Giphy, Steam emoticons, and more. Invite Links - Add new friends on Steam with a link. Generate an invite link you can text or email.

- Add new friends on Steam with a link. Generate an invite link you can text or email. Customizable Notifications - Mobile notifications mean you'll never miss a message or game invite. You can customize your notifications per friend, group chat, and chat channel.

- Mobile notifications mean you'll never miss a message or game invite. You can customize your notifications per friend, group chat, and chat channel. Group Chats - Get everyone on the same page. Groups make it easier to do things like stay in touch with your communities and organize game night with your best friends.

According to Valve, users can expect to see more improvements in future versions of the app, including voice chat, which will then bring it on par with Discord's Mobile app. Steam gamers on the go will now have to make do with multiple apps on their devices, counting Steam Link that's been available on Android since launch, and which also recently made its way to the App Store, a year after rejection.

Valve intends that the Steam Chat app be used for the aforementioned features and the Steam Mobile app for securing your account. "With Steam Chat moving to its own dedicated app, the original Steam Mobile app will see significant upgrades focused on account security. Our plans include better Steam Guard options to help securely log into your Steam account, such as QR codes and one-touch login, and improved app navigation." the company stated on its News page.