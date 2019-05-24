Some great 4K TV deals became available this week for Memorial day. Order soon and you can probably make it in time for the NBA finals. The main attractions are the 55" TCL (both the 55S405 and 55R617) for as low as $300, 55" Samsung UN55NU7300 Curved 4K TV only $420, $400 off 55" Samsung QLED, and 65" TCL. All of these are featuring all-time or near-all-time low prices.

55" TCL 55S405 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $299.99 (49" for $250 ) at Walmart (list price $599.99). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 55" 4K TV. Get the 49" for $50 less.

(49" for ) at Walmart (list price $599.99). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 55" 4K TV. Get the 49" for $50 less. 55" TCL 55R617 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $529 (65" for $820 ) at Walmart (list price $899.99). The 2018 model of the 55" TCL 4K TV. Features 96 contrast control zones, Dolby Vision HDR, and built-in Roku. Get the 65" for $820.

(65" for ) at Walmart (list price $899.99). The 2018 model of the 55" TCL 4K TV. Features 96 contrast control zones, Dolby Vision HDR, and built-in Roku. Get the 65" for $820. 55" Samsung UN55NU7300 4K UHD HDR Smart Curved LED HDTV for $419.99 at Walmart (list price $999.99). Get this 55" Samsung 4K TV for one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 55" Samsung TV at $420. This is a great price considering it's one of the NU7300 series TVs.

at Walmart (list price $999.99). Get this 55" Samsung 4K TV for one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 55" Samsung TV at $420. This is a great price considering it's one of the NU7300 series TVs. 55" Samsung QN55Q6F 4K UHD 120Hz HDR Smart QLED HDTV for $699.99 at Walmart (list price $1097.99). Get this 55" Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $700. Features Samsung's proprietary Quantum Dots.

at Walmart (list price $1097.99). Get this 55" Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $700. Features Samsung's proprietary Quantum Dots. 65" TCL 65S517 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $599.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99). Save $600 off the list price for this 65" TCL 4K TV. Features Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Roku.

at Walmart (list price $1199.99). Save $600 off the list price for this 65" TCL 4K TV. Features Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Roku. 65" LG 65UK6090PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart HDTV for $549.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99). Save $250 off the list price for this 65" LG 4K TV. This is one of the lower prices we've seen for this specific LG TV.

at Walmart (list price $799.99). Save $250 off the list price for this 65" LG 4K TV. This is one of the lower prices we've seen for this specific LG TV. 65" LG 65UK6300PUE 4K HDR Smart LED-backlit HDTV (2018 Model) for $599.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99). Features LG's AI ThinQ smart home hub. Save $600 off the list price.

at Walmart (list price $1199.99). Features LG's AI ThinQ smart home hub. Save $600 off the list price. 65" Samsung UN65NU6900 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $597.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99). Save $200 off the list price for this 65" Samsung 4K TV.

at Walmart (list price $799.99). Save $200 off the list price for this 65" Samsung 4K TV. 65" VIZIO PQ65-F1 Quantum 4K HDR 120Hz HDTV + $300 Dell Gift Card for $1399.99 at Dell (list price $2099.99). Effective price is just under $1100 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 65" VIZIO PQ65-F1 4K TV when accounting for the eGift card.

at Dell (list price $2099.99). Effective price is just under $1100 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 65" VIZIO PQ65-F1 4K TV when accounting for the eGift card. 70" Vizio E70-F3 4K UHD HDR LED Smart HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 at Dell (list price $899.99). Effective price is just under $600 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is a great price for a 70" 4K Smart TV when accounting for the eGift card.

at Dell (list price $899.99). Effective price is just under $600 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is a great price for a 70" 4K Smart TV when accounting for the eGift card. 70" LG 70UM7370PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 at Dell (list price $1199). Effective price is just under $700 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. Features LG's AI ThinQ smart home hub.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.