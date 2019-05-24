In context: Google's "Stadia" cloud-based game streaming platform was announced at the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, and based on what we've learned so far, it sounds pretty good. Google is promising little to no latency, a sizable game selection, performance that exceeds the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro combined, and -- perhaps most importantly -- the ability to play without high-end consoles or PC hardware.

Still, as exciting as Stadia sounds for those who like the idea of running games at 4K and 60 FPS from their low-end laptops or smartphones, quite a few questions have remained unanswered.

In particular, we don't know how much Stadia will cost (or even what pricing model it will adopt), what exclusive games it will launch with, or when the service will be available.

This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:

Price Reveal

Game Announcements

Launch Info



Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 24, 2019

Fortunately, Google's official Stadia Twitter account has promised an answer to all three of those questions "this summer," so we can likely expect to learn more about the platform in the next couple of months. Maybe Google will save its big reveals for E3, which kicks off on June 11 (with publisher-specific press conferences beginning on the 8th).