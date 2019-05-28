Facepalm: Many people have ambitions of working for Apple, but there are right ways and wrong ways to go about it. Hacking into the company, twice, and being arrested for your crimes isn’t the best way to secure employment, but an Australian teenager thought it was a good plan.

In fairness to the teen, who can’t be named for legal reasons, he’d heard that Apple hired a European hacker who’d broken into its systems, so he assumed the company would also offer him a job for doing something similar.

The 17-year-old, along with another teen, hacked Apple in 2015 when he was just 13 and again in 2017 by creating false credentials to break into the company’s servers. They downloaded internal documents and data but no customer information was compromised and Apple was not harmed financially or intellectually, according to the court.

"He had no idea about the seriousness of the offence and hoped that when it was discovered that he might gain employment at this company," his lawyer, Mark Twiggs, told the Adelaide Youth Court.

Rather than being convicted, the teen was given a $500 (around $346 US) 9-month good behavior bond and was told to use his skills for good.

The accomplice in the case, who is now 19, also avoided jail, receiving an 8-month good behavior bond. It was last year reported that after a warrant was executed on the second boy’s family home, the stolen information was discovered on a hard drive in a folder called “Hacky hack hack.” His lawyers said he also dreamed of working for the Cupertino company one day—maybe applying the traditional way would be better, and certainly less risky.