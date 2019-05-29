WTF?! On Tuesday, Hideo Kojima teased Twitch viewers with a broadcast titled “Death Stranding: Tomorrow is in Your Hands” that was mostly obscured. There was some background audio, but the screen remained black except for a few hand prints that would appear and disappear in random places to reveal a smidgeon of what was going on behind the curtain.

This PlayStation Twitch channel teaser went on for 22 hours with the final few hours adding more hands until the screen was fully revealed and a new trailer for the game played. The whole stream was actually the obscured trailer on loop with eerie sound effects playing instead of the actual audio.

The new eight-minute trailer reveals plot elements as well as gameplay. Black slime. Jacked-in fetuses. Skeletal soldiers. A lot can be gleaned from the footage, but I will try to avoid going into too much depth.

Death Stranding is set in a strange post-apocalyptic world where some entity has taken over. America has a female president who is trying to rebuild the country by enlisting the help of a character named Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, who doesn't seem to give a rip about rebuilding anything.

The gameplay is a mix of stealth and combat, and the player will rely on a variety of gadgets to get around. It appears to be an open world, but it is hard to tell without seeing a bit more gameplay footage.

In his PlayStation release announcement, Hideo Kojima says the object of the game is to “reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society.” These Strands, as they are called, are not just in-game objectives.

“As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe,” said Kojima. “Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.”

The trailer ends revealing a release date of November 8, 2019. Pre-ordering is underway with various perks and special editions available, which we covered earlier.