In brief: In the music department, Bose said the headset has been engineered with proprietary active equalization meaning they can avoid boosted bass, vocals, and treble that create listener fatigue over time. Instead, they opt for clear, natural and balanced reproduction.

Bose on Wednesday introduced a new set of over-ear headphones built off the legendary performance of the QuietComfort series.

The wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 feature a staggering eight microphones to assist with noise cancellation and improve voice pickup. Bose said they’re designed to “transform the most demanding environments into private sanctuaries for listening” and “transform the same public spaces into private rooms for talking with friends, family and virtual personal assistants."

Capacitive touch is used for common tasks like answering and ending calls, adjusting volume and pausing, playing or skipping tracks. You also get three physical buttons – one for turning the unit on and off, another to access noise cancellation levels and a third to activate your virtual personal assistant of choice – either Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

Bose’s latest offers up to 20 hours of battery life for all-day use and can fold flat with a twist of the ear cups, allowing them to store neatly in a hard case. They’ll be offered in your choice of black or silver and priced at $399.95 when they launch on June 30. Interested parties can pre-order the cans from today.