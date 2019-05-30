Something to look forward to: Noctua has long been the name to look for when it comes to CPU coolers. The company has been showing off its next-generation products at Computex, but the one that caught people’s eye was a 1.5kg passive heatsink prototype that can cool the most demanding of processors.

Noctua’s line appears more than once in our ‘Best Cooling’ feature, including the much-loved NH-D15 as the ‘Best Air Cooler.’ The company revealed its next-gen successors to that model in Taiwan, which have 10 percent more surface area and seven instead of six heatpipes to improve performance. There’s also a dual-fan version designed to handle high-TDP CPUs.

The big draw was Noctua’s ‘Fanless CPU Cooler,’ as it’s currently called. The 1.5kg heatsink features a copper base, 1.5mm aluminum fins, and six heatpipes. Despite being passive, it has a performance target of 120W in a fanless case, though Noctua claims this can be increased to 180W by adding a 300rpm fan. We don't know the physical dimensions, but it does use an asymmetric design for better PCIe clearance and is 100 percent RAM compatible on LGA115x and AM4 motherboards.

To show off the fanless cooler’s capabilities, Noctua was testing it using Intel’s consumer flagship Core i9-9900K—an eight-core chip that can reach 5GHz and has a TDP of 95W. PC Mag writes that despite the test taking place “in the hot conditions of the Computex show floor for several hours," it ran at 95 degrees throughout.

While Noctua's prototype is a beast, there have been heavier coolers, such as Thermalright's near-2kg True Copper passive heatsink.

No word on its price or when a final product will launch beyond an ETA of 2020, but it will ship with some NT-HZ thermal compound in the box.

Image courtesy of wccftech