In context: Noctua is mostly known for its fans, CPU heatsinks, and other cooling products for computing devices. The Austrian company also cooperates with third-party peripheral and GPU manufacturers, though its latest partnership is likely the most unusual so far.

Noctua is putting a 4x4 cm (1.57 x 1.57 inches) fan inside a competitive gaming mouse made by Pulsar Gaming Gears. The Korean peripheral manufacturer announced the oddity ahead of Computex, promising that the new mouse would be demoed during the computer hardware show held in Taipei, Taiwan.

Noctua is well-known for the "exceptional" cooling performance of its fans, Pulsar stated, while gamers – and competitive gamers in particular – are prone to sweating during esports events. The Asian manufacturer is therefore equipping its pre-existing Feinmann gaming mouse with a tiny Noctua fan, so that gamers can be comfortable even in the heat of the most ferocious (e)battles.

Pulsar didn't have to reinvent the wheel, as the Feinmann already includes a very light shell riddled with holes. The Feinmann F01 is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse weighing just 46g, providing all the features a competitive player would expect, including an 8,000Hz polling rate, a 32,000 DPI sensor, a "fast" 8K docking charger, and more.

Thanks to the newly embedded Noctua fan, gamers buying the new Feinmann model can expect their hands to be constantly cool. Even users with particularly sweaty grips should enjoy a more comfortable gaming experience. We would very much like to test Pulsar's statements while replaying Doom Eternal's DLC 1 during summer months, just to be absolutely sure it really works the way the manufacturer says.

Some Computex attendees say the Noctua-powered Feinmann mouse is indeed comfortable and the additional air flow keeps palms cool. Pulsar's product doesn't appear to be just a gimmick, though the specs are clearly being affected by the new fan. The mouse weight is now a bit higher (65g), while battery life should be around 10-11 hours.

Pulsar said the mouse is still a prototype, so battery life and other specs are "preliminary." Modern wireless mice can go on for hundreds of hours on a single charge, so we're curious to know how the final product will turn out. The standard version of the Feinmann F01 Gaming Mouse is currently on sale at $180, so we expect the new model will cost more than that.