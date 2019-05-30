In context: Reboots have found a ton of success as of late - just look at Doom and Tomb Raider. By revisiting one of the better entries in the Call of Duty franchises, Activision and Infinity Ward get to put existing storylines to rest and build characters around modern conflicts.

Infinity Ward is rebooting a fan favorite with this year’s entry in the Call of Duty franchise, electing to put a dark spin on 2007’s beloved Modern Warfare.

The all-new title, due out on October 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, will again feature a single-player campaign as well as the familiar multiplayer aspect. It’ll also headline with two important steps that Patrick Kelly, creative director and co-studio head of Infinity Ward, said will unite the community.

Modern Warfare will allow console and PC gamers to co-exist through cross-play support. What’s more, Activision is eliminating the traditional season pass, a step that will allow the devs to deliver more free maps, content and post-launch events to all players.

The latter is arguably the more compelling development as it almost certainly spells the end of console exclusive DLC deals. That’s great news for gamers and does indeed accomplish the goal of unifying the community as DLC exclusivity will no longer fragment gamers.

Modern Warfare additionally utilizes a new engine that’s said to deliver an immersive and photorealistic experience.

The new technology utilizes the latest advancements in visual engineering, including a physically-based material system allowing for state of the art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile based streaming system, new PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, DirectX Raytracing (PC) and more as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available to pre-order as of writing starting at $59.99.