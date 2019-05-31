Product recall: If you purchased a Heyday Lightning charging cable within the last year, you may want to contact Target for a refund. The store-brand cords have been recalled due to fire and shock risks.

Target is recalling approximately 90,000 of its Heyday-branded Lightning cables due to possible fire hazard. The third-party cords are used to charge various Apple products including iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. The company has already received 14 incident reports claiming the cables have been smoking, sparking, or catching on fire.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall notice noting that at least two people have suffered burn injuries. It says the faulty cables pose a shock risk as well. The problem is caused by the metal casing around the cord.

“The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards,” says the CPSC.

The cables were sold both in-store and online between June 2018 and January 2019. They are purple, green, or blue in color and are recognizable by the word “heyday” printed on the connector. The model number is 080 08 8261. Anyone who has purchased the recalled cables can contact Target for a full refund.

The recall is not a good look for Heyday, which is Target’s attempt at a consumer electronics brand. The offshoot was started up last June meaning the recalled cables are one of the first products out of the gate.