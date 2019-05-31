Award winning: If you were as into the Forgotten Realms video games as I was, you may be happy to hear that they are coming to consoles this fall. Skybound Games and Beamdog are bringing six of the classics and all of their DLC in three bundled packages to consoles in September.

Beamdog and Skybound Games announced today that they are bringing several classic Dungeons & Dragons games to consoles in just a few months. Baldur’s Gate, the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, Baldur’s Gate II, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights will all be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch starting this fall.

Skybound notes that physical editions of almost all of the games will land in stores on September 24 in the US and September 27 everywhere else. The exception will be Neverwinter Nights, which will arrive on December 3 in the States and December 6 in other regions.

The games will come in three separate bundles.

The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack will include Baldur’s Gate I & II, plus all the DLC including the Siege of Dragonspear expansion. It will also contain new original content created by Beamdog to bridge the gap between the two games.

Planescape: Torment / Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions bundle has both games and all of their DLC.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has the game and all of its expansions, which is nothing to frown at since there were 10 stand-alone adventures.

All of the games will feature updated graphics with native high-resolution widescreen support. The controls have been optimized for console controllers. Beamdog has also added improved multiplayer support, more content, characters, classes, and voice sets to the games.

Each bundle will go for $49.99 for physical or digital editions. As mentioned, the games will start rolling out in September, but pre-orders have already begun.