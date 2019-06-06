In context: Roughly six days ago, we reported that Divinity Original Sin 2 developer Larian Studios could be working on the third entry in the legendary Baldur's Gate RPG franchise. A teaser plastered on the studio's home page which showed a numerical three (which later became infested by tentacles), in addition to code hidden deep within the website's HTML, seemed to reinforce this idea.

Now, ahead of E3 next week (and the publisher conferences this weekend), Larian Studios has officially confirmed everyone's theories: they are indeed working on Baldur's Gate 3, and they've dropped a particularly gruesome announcement teaser to prove it. You can watch that above.

Though the trailer is merely cinematic (gameplay footage will probably come later this year, or perhaps at E3 itself), it does give us our first look at one of the game's enemies: a mind flayer, which Dungeons & Dragons veterans will likely recognize. After exploding out of the body of a soldier, the tentacle-mouthed creature proceeds to ominously float toward the camera, before the scene cuts and we get a glimpse of the game's official logo.

Larian describes Baldur's Gate 3 as follows (courtesy of Kotaku):

Baldur’s Gate III will push the boundaries of the RPG genre and offer a rich narrative with unparalleled player freedom, high-stakes decisions, unique companion characters and memorable combat. It is Larian Studios’ biggest production ever and will be playable together with friends or as a single-player adventure.

This is a fairly simple description, but it gives us quite a bit of information. For starters, it's safe to assume that Baldur's Gate III will be more open-ended than its predecessors (which isn't to say they were particularly linear, of course).

For the game, this is an inevitable consequence of being worked on by the developers of Divinity Original Sin 2; a title which offered gamers almost sandbox levels of freedom. Furthermore, we know the game will be cooperative -- again, not an unexpected bit of information given Larian's history with excellent co-op RPGs.

Unfortunately, for now, that information blurb and the trailer shown above is all we have to go on. We don't know how Baldur's Gate 3 will play (will it be turn-based like Original Sin 2, or real time with pause like Baldur's Gate 2?), what it will look like, what the camera angle will be, or even how much it will cost.

Regardless, fans of the RPG genre -- whether you've played the other Baldurs' Gate games or not -- will certainly want to keep an eye on this title moving forward.