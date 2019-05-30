In context: If you've never heard of the Baldur's Gate franchise, you're missing out. Baldur's Gate 1 was a solid game in its own right, but its sequel, Baldur's Gate 2, is widely considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made. Given the stiff competition the game has faced over the years from titles like Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and even Divinity Original Sin 2, that praise should not be taken lightly.

However, though there's a deeply-rooted love for the Baldur's Gate franchise that still exists within the RPG community, that affection has always been tempered by a hint of disappointment. After all, the last time anything Baldur's Gate-related happened was when the Enhanced Editions for both games were launched -- and that was years ago now. A sequel has never been truly announced, and it's left the future of the franchise up in the air for quite a while now.

Amazingly, that may be changing today. As spotted by Kotaku editor Jason Schreier and Twitter user @kunkken, the creators of the previously-mentioned Divinity Original Sin 2, Larian Studios, could be working on Baldur's Gate 3. The developer's official website home page has been replaced by a large Roman numeral "III," which could initially be interpreted as a teaser for Original Sin 3.

Here's a bit clearer instructions pic.twitter.com/yUFDIC0YaG — kunken (@kunkken) May 30, 2019

However, Schreier and kunkken have both made it clear that, through some HTML digging, there are "a whole bunch of hints" which support the possibility that Larian is working on a Baldur's Gate sequel.

For example, as kunkken notes, there's a line of code that states the following: "2019 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved. Baldur's Gate."

If this information is true, it will likely be fantastic news to RPG fans throughout the world. Not only is Baldur's Gate a beloved franchise, but Larian is known for creating some of the best modern RPGs out there. If any company could do the series justice, fans seem to believe it's them.

For those who choose to remain skeptical until official information is released, we probably won't have to wait long for Larian to confirm this project. E3 is just around the corner, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them reveal Baldur's Gate 3 (or Original Sin 3, whichever it is) at the event.