Though Destiny 2 didn't have the best launch in the world, like many "live services" of its ilk, the title got much better as it received more DLCs, updates, and bug fixes. However, some players have argued in the past that they shouldn't be paying full price for a game that is "unfinished" on launch -- particularly when it also features microtransactions, as Destiny 2 does.

Fortunately for those players, it seems Bungie is finally taking that feedback into account following its split from Activision earlier this year. The studio has decided to take Destiny 2 free-to-play, renaming it "Destiny: New Light" in the process. As part of this transition, the up-front cost of the game will obviously be removed, and all of its year-one expansions will be part of the core, free experience. Future expansions, including the upcoming Shadowkeep, will be charged for "a la carte."

Furthermore, the game will be coming to Steam, which wasn't hard to see coming. After Bungie parted ways with Activision and took the Destiny franchise with it, there was no longer any reason (legal or otherwise) for Destiny 2 to be a Battle.net exclusive. Later this year, it will arrive on Google's Stadia cloud gaming platform as well.

As part of Bungie's free-to-play announcement, the company also informed players that it will bring "Cross Save" tech to Destiny 2 this fall, which will let you access all of your characters from one "primary account," across multiple platforms.

Obviously, these are huge changes, and anyone who has recently purchased a full copy of Destiny 2 might be a bit frustrated by this news. However, Bungie is giving its customers plenty of time to get used to the idea, as Destiny: New Light won't officially roll out until September 17.