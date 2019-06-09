Highly anticipated: In addition to dropping a fantastic-looking new cinematic trailer for the game, CD Projekt Red brought Keanu Reeves on stage to reveal the title's release date -- April 16, 2020. Though some were hoping the game would be out in 2019, it seems it needs just a bit more time in the oven before it's ready for a full launch.

Microsoft's pre-E3 press conference kicked off today, and midway through their presentation, fans of CD Projekt Red's upcoming open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 were given good reason to get excited.

You can watch the cinematic trailer above, and Reeves' reveal below. Both are worth watching, but the latter in particular will likely interest long-time fans: just before the release date was revealed, a compilation of short, intense gameplay snippets were shown.

If you're wondering why Reeves was chosen for the release date reveal, the answer is simple -- the actor will be playing legendary "Rockerboy" Johnny Silverhand in the game; a famous singer in the lore of Cyberpunk 2020 (the pen-and-paper game 2077 is based on) who was thought to be dead.

Alongside the release date, CD Projekt Red launched store pages for Cyberpunk 2077 throughout the web, letting you get your pre-order on if you feel so inclined.

There are two editions of the game for now: the Standard, $60 version, and the Collector's Edition, which will run you, well... we don't actually know, as of writing. Pre-orders for that edition are being unlocked on a per-country basis, and they haven't opened up for US residents yet. However, based on currency conversions, we expect it to be around $250.

So, what are you getting for your money? In addition to the base game, anyone who buys the physical Standard Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 will get a case with reversible cover art (for male and female protagonists), a "world compendium" that gives you a breakdown of Cyberpunk's setting and lore, "postcards from Night City," stickers, and a game map.

That's the physical swag, but there are some digital goodies as well. These include the game's official soundtrack, an art booklet (not a full art book), a digital copy of the Cyberpunk 2020 PnP sourcebook, as well as themed desktop and mobile wallpapers.

It should be noted that PC players will not be able to acquire a physical copy of the game unless they snag the Collector's Edition, so the aforementioned real-world goods are off the table unless they also wish to buy a console copy. Regardless, PC gamers can pre-order 2077 on Steam or GOG now, with Epic Store availability coming later.

As an incentive to buy on GOG, CD Projekt Red is offering buyers "print quality" Cyberpunk 2077 posters, 30 percent off on any CD Projekt Red Merch Store offers, an "exclusive digital booklet" (more details on that "coming soon"), and an additional set of wallpapers and avatars.

Moving on from the standard stuff, let's talk Collector's Edition. The full kit will include everything the Standard edition has, in addition to the following:

A Collector's Edition box

A 10-inch (25cm) statue of V, the game's protagonist

A hard-backed art book

A metal pin set

Embroidered patches

An "annotated" copy of "A Visitor's Guide to Night City," sealed in an "NCPD Evidence Bag"

That's a pretty meaty package, but whether it will be worth the cost to you is another matter entirely. Either way, we're excited to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 in the coming months before launch -- with a little luck, perhaps CD Projekt Red will let us peek at some more gameplay before E3 is over.