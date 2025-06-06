Something to look forward to: After claiming that it was done with Cyberpunk 2077 and there would be no more patches for the nearly five-year-old game, CD Projekt Red has announced that another patch is coming. On June 26, Patch 2.3 is arriving, and it could be a big one.

On December 10, 2024, update 2.2, also known as "Express Yourself," was released for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing with it new character customization options, expanded photo mode functionality, and improved vehicle customization. It seemed like this would be the final major update, but CD Projekt Red continues to improve the game that went from laughing stock at release to an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating.

During a livestream dedicated to the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077, senior community manager Alicja Kozera highlighted something that viewers had been asking about: will Cyberpunk 2077 be receiving any more DLC?

"I can tell you right now, we are planning another part for the game," Alicja Kozera said. "The last one wasn't the last one."

Yes, 2.3 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming, we have been cooking for you in secret for a bit. As usual, I'm taking care of the update personally and we will communicate more, when it's ready. Much love chooms 🥰 https://t.co/Ua7uBpa1z8 – Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) June 5, 2025

On X, Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director at CD Projekt Red, confirmed that patch 2.3 was coming and has been secretly in development for a while. The company has since confirmed that it will arrive on June 26, 2025.

The fact that so many people are promoting patch 2.3 suggests it will feature more than some barely noticeable bug fixes.

As noted by PC Gamer, rumors about new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC were circulating before the patch 2.3 announcement. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence came from a writer at Virtuos, which worked on the 2.2 update, who wrote in a now-deleted part of his LinkedIn profile that he was working with the Cyberpunk 2077 narrative designer "to conceive, write, and polish side quests for upcoming DLC releases."

We shouldn't expect something the size and scope of Phantom Liberty, of course. But the prospect of some new side quests and characters is certainly compelling, and could convince plenty of fans to return to Night City for a final farewell.

CD Projekt confirmed last month that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, officially called Cyberpunk 2, has entered pre-production, though it's still at least four years away. According to Mike Pondsmith, creator of the original Cyberpunk tabletop game, it will feature a second location alongside Night City that's described as "Chicago gone wrong."