In brief: First-person shooter legend John Romero is back with an all-new project – a strategy game, no less. It's due out in the spring of 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC and Mac and looks to be loads of fun.

Empire of Sin is set in 1920s-era Chicago, tasking players with creating their own ruthless criminal empire on the back of one of 14 distinct bosses. Randomly generated starting conditions should keep the noir-inspired gameplay fresh as you struggle to adapt to your new racket – be it union protection, gambling, speakeasies or otherwise – and outsmart opponents.

When push comes to shove, you’ll want a strong crew in your corner as you take on rivals in brutal turn-based combat. Violence isn’t always the answer, however, as you can also get your way by schmoozing others or bribing them.

Romero earlier this month published an official expansion for the original Doom. The add-on introduces nine new single-player levels as well as nine deathmatch stages (fun fact – Romero is credited with coining the term “deathmatch”). He also tested the FPS waters with a Kickstarter for Blackroom in 2016 that harkened back to classic shooter gameplay but canceled the campaign after just four days.